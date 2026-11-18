A luxury home is being judged by more than its address or the size of its living room. Colliers' Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026 found that around 75-80 per cent of respondents considered unit size and layout, as well as social infrastructure and connectivity, among their leading considerations. The survey also found that buyers under 30 showed nearly twice the overall preference for fitness and wellness amenities. These are broader housing-market findings, but they point to a shift in how lifestyle requirements are entering the homebuying decision.

Space and privacy

For luxury housing, the implications are particularly relevant. Larger homes remain important, but usable space is what gives that size meaning. The placement of windows, separation between private and shared areas, natural ventilation and the relationship between indoor spaces and balconies all influence everyday comfort. Privacy also extends beyond the apartment, to lift lobbies, tower spacing and the number of homes sharing common facilities.

According to Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, luxury living is best experienced when the home and the larger residential environment work together.

"The planning of a residence, the quality of open spaces and the range of facilities available within the development all influence how people use their time at home. Ambience's approach to residential development has focused on creating an integrated living environment where comfort, leisure and everyday convenience are part of the experience, rather than separate features added to a property," said Gehlot.

Purpose-driven architecture

Architecture is playing a more visible role in this shift. Work-from-home requirements, spaces for socialising, landscaped surroundings and smart controls are preferred. Hospitality-inspired services are also finding traction.

"Contemporary architecture has to respond to the way people live today. A striking elevation is important, but the experience inside the residence matters just as much, from natural light and room proportions to the privacy of individual spaces. Luxury also comes from how the home connects with landscaped areas and lifestyle facilities. The focus is on creating residences where design has a purpose and the overall environment feels considered, comfortable and suited to modern urban living," said Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group.

Design and sustainability

Different generations have different expectations. Younger couples may look for flexible spaces, technology, fitness facilities and socialising options, while older buyers' families may place greater emphasis on privacy, room sizes and areas where several generations can spend time together.

“Luxury buyers today are not just buying an address; they are buying how a home will feel to live in. They now look closely at how efficiently space is used, how many homes share a floor or a lift, whether there is a separate service entry for staff, and how many units sit on an acre. A long list of amenities means little if they don't fit residents' routines and preferences, or if they're overcrowded. Across Gurugram's newer corridors, the projects that stand out are the ones where design, privacy and wellness are planned in from the start and not just added to the brochure,” said Karan Khanna, Founder and Managing Director, Apex Acreages.

Sustainability is closely linked to these expectations. Daylight, ventilation, landscaping and efficient resource use can contribute to comfort while also influencing the long-term running of a home.

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