LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on WhatsApp

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced its first-ever WhatsApp services for its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC web portal are eligible to enjoy the services. The LIC policyholders can utilise WhatsApp services to receive a variety of advantages, such as premium information and ULIP plan statements.

In a statement, LIC urged policyholders to register their policies online at www.licindia.in, the company's official website.

LIC WhatsApp Services: How to use it

Save LIC's official WhatsApp number - 8976862090 Launch WhatsApp, look for the LIC of India, and then access the conversation box. In the chat box, type "Hello." You will be given 11 alternatives to pick from. To select a service, reply to the conversation with the option number. LIC will provide all the necessary information in the WhatsApp session.

WhatsApp services from LIC

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment Quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -statement of units

LIC services links

Opt in/Opt out Services

If you are a new user, LIC Whatsapp service also provides various plans to opt for.

How can I register for insurance on the LIC web portal: Step-by-step guide

Visit www.licindia.in, the LIC's official website. Open the "Customer Portal" option by clicking. Click "New user" and fill out the form if you are a new user. After choosing your user ID and password, submit your information. Use your user ID to sign up for the online portal. Choose "Add Policy" from the list of "Basic Services". Enter information about each of your policies to finish the registration.

