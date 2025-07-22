LDA's mega plot auction: Prime residential plots in Lucknow up for grabs, check key dates According to LDA officials, these plots are located in several areas under housing schemes, including Gomti Nagar and Gomti Nagar extension schemes, Kanpur Road scheme, Basant Kunj, Priyadarshani Colony, and others.

Lucknow:

In a major development for those seeking to invest in plots in Lucknow, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to auction several vacant residential plots across various housing schemes in the city. Buyers, before purchasing these plots through e-auction, can view the list of available properties on the official website of the authority.

E-auction on August 8

The e-auction of these commercial properties operated in various schemes under Lucknow Development Authority will be undertaken on August 8 from 11:00 am on https://ldaauction.procure247.com/.

Register On E-acution Portal

To participate in the e-auction process, interested buyers are required to register on the e-auction portal and submit 10 per cent of the property value, calculated at the reserve rate (EMD), online, along with the required form, from July 4, 2025, to August 4, 2025.

Different Plot Sizes Available

Users have got a variety of options as the plots are available in varied sizes, ranging from 60 square meters to 252 square meters. Additionally, buyers can also explore different options, depending upon the locations they prefer.

Notably, all crucial information about each plot, including area and starting price, location, and others are mentioned by LDA on its online portal.

The e-auction will be an option to all applicants who are eligible as LDA seeks to ensure accessibility and transparency. In its bid to attract maximum buyers, the LDA has encouraged investors, residents, as well as home seekers to participate in the e-auction process.

To remain in contention and be eligible in the bidding process, buyers are expected to complete the registration process through the website. While the e-auction process is slated to address the rising demand for residential land in Lucknow, it can turn helpful in tackling the issue of vacant plots in LDA schemes.