LDA plot registrations in Lucknow reopening this Diwali: All you need to know about prices, other details LDA Plots: Carried out in line with international standards, i.e., on a grid pattern, the project will feature wide roads and an underground power supply.

Lucknow:

In a significant development, the registration for plots under the LDA’s (Lucknow Development Authority) Anant Nagar Mohan Road Scheme in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is reopening once again. The registration process, likely to open around Diwali, will cover a total of approximately 500 plots. Previously, around 700 plots have already been allotted in two phases under the scheme.

LDA Plot: Price

The LDA has fixed the per square meter rate of the plots at Rs 41,150.

According to LDA Vice Chairman Prabhash Kumar, the Anant Nagar Scheme is being developed over an area of 785 acres on Mohan Road. The scheme is aimed at fulfilling the dream of owning a house for nearly 1.5 lakh people.

Carried out in line with international standards, i.e., on a grid pattern, the project will feature wide roads and an underground power supply. Within the scheme, around 100 acres will be developed as an education city.

Additionally, around 130 acres of land will be allocated to the development of parks and green zones. It will ensure that the entire area turns into a green zone, having a positive impact on the environment.

This scheme seeks to provide housing to people belonging to all income groups. In the earlier two phases, a total of about 1.25 lakh applications were received for 700 plots. This time too, a large number of applications are expected to come.

334 plots in the first phase

As per the LDA Vice Chairman, online registration was opened for 334 plots in the first phase, while the second phase saw the registration opening for about 500 plots. In line with the previous phases, applications will be accepted online this time too, and allotments will be done through a lottery system.

The online registration will be opened for flats of varying sizes, including 450 square meters, 288 square meters, 200 square meters, 162 square meters, 112.50 square meters, and 90 square meters.