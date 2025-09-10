Larry Ellison beats Elon Musk to become world's richest person with a net worth of USD 393 billion Larry Ellison beat Elon Musk to become the world's richest person after a surge in Oracle's stock, raising his net worth to a whopping USD 393 billion.

San Francisco:

Larry Ellison has become the world’s richest person for the first time, ending Elon Musk’s nearly year-long reign at the top. Ellison's fortune soared by USD 101 billion as of 10:10 am in New York after Oracle Corp. reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations and projected further growth. His net worth climbed to USD 393 billion, moving ahead of Musk, who now sits at USD 385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The jump is the largest one-day increase ever recorded by the index.

Musk first rose to the top of the rankings in 2021 but later lost the title to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. He reclaimed it last year and had held the position for just over 300 days before Ellison overtook him.

Ellison’s Oracle fortune

Ellison, 81, co-founded Oracle and remains its chairman and chief technology officer. The bulk of his wealth is tied to the company. Oracle shares, which had already gained 45% this year through Tuesday, surged another 41per cent on Wednesday following a sharp rise in bookings and an upbeat forecast for its cloud infrastructure business, the company’s biggest single-day rise ever.

Ellison purchased roughly 1.6 per cent of Tesla before joining its board in December 2018, a stake now valued at more than USD 15 billion. He stepped down in 2022 and is no longer required to disclose his holdings.

Tesla's struggles

In contrast, Tesla shares are down 13% this year. The board has proposed a massive pay package for Musk that, if he manages to achieve a series of ambitious targets, could one day make him the world’s first trillionaire.