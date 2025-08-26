Kolkata Metro: 366 trains to run daily - Check new timings and other details Kolkata Metro: The Yellow Line will provide 120 services to commuters on a daily basis, from Monday to Friday, with 60 trains operating from both ends.

Kolkata:

Following the inauguration of three new metro lines in Kolkata, the City of Joy, the daily commuters experience improved connectivity and seamless movement. The inauguration of the newly laid metro lines by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes as a gift for the residents of the city, as it enables them to enjoy pandal-hopping through seamless connectivity between South and North Kolkata. In total, commuters will get 366 services on these metro routes.

As these new metro links are launched, the metro services will be available on the following important stretches:

Beleghata to Kavi Subhash (Orange Line)

On the orange line, commuters will be able to avail 60 services from Monday to Friday, with 30 trains planned for each direction. In the morning, the first train from Kavi Subhash and Beleghata will depart at 8:00 am, while the last train will leave both stations at 8:05 am. Notably, no services will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan (Green Line)

The Green Line will offer a total of 186 services daily from Monday to Saturday, meaning 93 services from each direction. The first will start in the early morning from Salt Lake Sector V at 6:32 am, while the service from Howrah Maidan will begin at 6:30 am. The services for the day will end with the last train leaving at 9:45 pm and 9:47 pm from Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, respectively.

Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Noapara (Yellow Line)

The Yellow Line will provide 120 services to commuters on a daily basis, from Monday to Friday, with 60 trains operating from both ends. Running at an interval of 15 minutes, the first trains from Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Noapara will start at 7:58 am, while the services for the day will conclude with the last trains leaving both stations at 8:00 pm. Services won’t be available on Saturdays and Sundays.