Kolkata Metro set for major expansion, 3 new routes likely to open by end of August - Check details The expansion of Kolkata Metro is likely to continue in the month of September as well with two more stretches having received mandatory clearances.

Kolkata:

In a major boost for metro commuters in the City of Joy, the Kolkata Metro is set to launch three new stretches, significantly improving the connectivity in the city. An official of the city’s metro operator ‘Metro Railway Kolkata’ on Wednesday announced the development. The latest development follows the inspection of the Noapara–Airport stretch and East-West metro’s 2.6 km long Esplanade–Sealdah section conducted by railway board chairman Satish Kumar.

News agency PTI quotes the spokesperson as saying, “We are hopeful that with the Commissioner of Railway Safety giving nod to the East-West Metro’s 2.6 km stretch between Esplanade and Sealdah earlier and after the visit of the Railway Board Chairman, the entire Green Line connecting Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V will be open for commuters by August itself.”

"This will help Salt Lake-bound commuters who currently have to get down at Esplanade from the Howrah side and then navigate congested traffic to reach Sealdah for a connecting metro to Sector V. It will ease their hardships and improve connectivity to a great extent," the spokesperson added.

Expansion Likely To Continue In September

The expansion of Kolkata Metro is likely to continue in the month of September as well with two more stretches having received mandatory clearances. The first phase of the Yellow Line, covering the Noapara–Airport corridor along with the 4.5 km long Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby More)–Beleghata corridor under the Orange Line is waiting for the PMO’s clearance.

According to the spokesperson, "Big cities have their metro services connected with the airport. The Noapara-Airport corridor opening will serve that need."

Easier Access To Salt Lake

According to a PTI report, the Ruby–Beleghata section is likely to smoothen the travel experience for commuters using the partially operational Kavi Subhash (New Garia) line. The stretch is aimed at providing easier access to Salt Lake via the nearby Phoolbagan station on the Green Line, ultimately allowing for smoother interchanges or onward travel to key destinations, including, Sector V, Nicco Park, Karunamoyee, and City Centre 1.