Kerala's 1st underwater tunnel to shorten Kochi–Ernakulam trip to just minutes - Check details

Thiruvananthapuram:

In a significant infrastructure boost for Kerala, the state’s first-ever underwater tunnel connecting Vypin and Fort Kochi is set to be built soon. As part of Kerala’s coastal highway plan, this upcoming project has the potential to transform travel between the two areas. The proposed tunnel is slated to run 3 km beneath the sea. It will significantly cut down the current 16 km road distance.

Kerala’s 1st underwater tunnel cost

The project is set to include twin-tube tunnels worth Rs 1,225 crore, incurring a total cost of Rs 2,672 crore. Additionally, the land acquisition for the project will cost approximately Rs 500 crore.

Passengers to save Rs 1,500 every month

The state government has asked the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) to invite Expressions of Interest (EOI) from firms to take the project forward.

Currently, travel between Vypin and Fort Kochi is obstructed by the busy Cochin Port shipping channel. The heavy load on the current corridor forces passengers to rely on ferries or instead opt for the long Goshree route.

A News 18 report quotes an individual as saying, “Through the Channel Tunnel, passengers will spend just Rs 50 or Rs 100 and half an hour for the journey. A daily commuter in a month can save a minimum of Rs 1500 per month and his valuable 60 hours. Similar savings will accrue to trucks and other traffic using the tunnel.”

V Ajith Kumar, KRDCL Managing Director, said, “Since it is a shipping channel, constructing a bridge is not practical. It will have to be constructed at such a height to permit the ship traffic. Moreover, the land acquisition process will also be strenuous.”

“If we construct a tunnel, we will have to acquire only 100m of land on both sides of the landing points. So a tunnel is the most viable option here”, Kumar added.