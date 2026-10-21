KENT enters energy sector with launch of new range of lithium batteries, solar hybrid inverters

Known for its home-use water purifiers, KENT is expanding into the power and energy storage business. To support this, it has formed a new division, "KENT New Energy," and launched lithium batteries, solar hybrid inverters, and smart power backup products. The company aims to provide relief from power cuts and promote solar energy use in homes. For this expansion, the company has invested approximately Rs 250 crore in Noida.

Lithium batteries up to 16 kWh launched

KENT has introduced lithium batteries with capacities of 5.1 kWh, 11.8 kWh, and 16 kWh for solar energy storage. These batteries can store electricity from solar panels or the grid as needed. According to the company, these batteries are designed to withstand over 6,000 charging cycles and come with a 10-year warranty. The company has also launched solar hybrid inverters with capacities ranging from 3 kW to 15 kW, which can manage electricity from solar panels, batteries, and the grid simultaneously.

Lithium battery prices will start from Rs 22,000

The company has also introduced 12-volt and 24-volt lithium batteries for general household inverters and UPSs. Their starting price is Rs 22,000. The company claims that these batteries, compared to conventional lead-acid batteries, can save Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh over 10 years. However, the actual savings will depend on usage and maintenance costs. Additionally, the company has introduced an all-in-one inverter that combines the inverter and battery into a single unit. The new products will allow users to monitor battery health and power usage through a mobile app.

KENT's solar hybrid inverter is capable of running 3 ACs

KENT Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta said the biggest highlight of the company's new solar inverter is its 10-year warranty, which is up to three times longer than the battery life of a standard inverter. He explained that while most inverters can only run appliances like fans and bulbs, KENT's solar hybrid inverter can run three ACs simultaneously. It is a lithium battery-based solution with higher quality than other inverters on the market. However, the company faces the challenge of keeping its price competitive, as lower-cost inverters are also available. Mahesh Gupta noted that many villages still face power outages at night. Solar inverters can prove to be very useful in such areas. He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the way to promote green energy and solar power. Inspired by this, KENT has moved beyond the water business and now enters the energy sector.

Rs 250 crore investment in Noida

KENT has invested approximately Rs 250 crore to manufacture these products in Sector 159, Noida. The six-acre plant currently has an annual production capacity of 3.5 GWh. The company plans to expand this capacity to 10 GWh within the next six months.

Targets the rapidly growing solar market

Amid growing demand for rooftop solar systems and energy storage in the country, KENT has entered a new business. The company will sell its products through its existing dealer network, retail stores, and online platform. This move will expand the company's business beyond water and air purifiers to home energy solutions.