Kanpur gets new daily train to Delhi after 25 years, Railways releases timetable and list of stops

New Delhi:

Passengers travelling between Kanpur and Delhi are set to get another train option, with the city receiving a new regular express service after a gap of nearly 25 years. The train will run daily between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. Indian Railways has released the complete timetable and details of its scheduled stops along the route.

Railway Minister to flag off train on Nov 16

The new train will be inaugurated at Kanpur Central railway station on November 16. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag it off from platform number 1.



According to MP Ramesh Awasthi, there had been a long-standing demand for another regular train between Kanpur and Delhi. The new service is expected to improve connectivity between the two cities. This is the first such new rail service for the city since the introduction of the Shram Shakti Express around 2001.

Train to depart Kanpur at 8:40 pm

According to the Railway Board, train number 14153 will depart from Kanpur Central at 8:40 pm and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 4:50 am the following day. During the journey, the train will make stops at Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri, and Ghaziabad stations. At most of these stations, the train will have a scheduled halt of two minutes.

Check the complete timetable

Train no. 14153: Kanpur Central–Anand Vihar Terminal Express

Station Arrival Departure Kanpur Central ----- 8:40 PM Phaphund 9:40 PM 9:42 PM Etawah Junction 10:38 PM 10:40 PM Tundla Junction 12:15 AM 12:17 AM Hathras Junction 12:45 AM 12:47 AM Aligarh Junction 1:33 AM 1:35 AM Khurja Junction 2:05 AM 2:07 AM Dadri 2:50 AM 2:52 AM Ghaziabad Junction 3:56 AM 3:58 AM Anand Vihar Terminal 4:50 AM -----

Timetable for train number 14154: Anand Vihar Terminal–Kanpur Central Express

Station Arrival Departure Anand Vihar Terminal ----- 11:25 PM Ghaziabad Junction 11:50 PM 11:52 PM​ Dadri 12:13 AM 12:15 AM Khurja Junction 12:53 AM 12:47 AM Aligarh Junction 1:50 AM 1:52 AM Hathras Junction 2:20 AM 2:22 AM​ Tundla Junction 3:13 AM 3:15 AM Etawah Junction 4:20 AM 4:22 AM​ Phaphund 4:58 AM 5:00 AM Kanpur Central 7:00 AM -----

It is worth noting that Kanpur is a major industrial, commercial, and educational hub in Uttar Pradesh. A direct rail connection to Delhi is highly significant for businesspeople, students, working professionals, and the general public. The introduction of this new train will expand travel options between the two cities and may also help alleviate the passenger load on existing trains.

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