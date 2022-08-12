Friday, August 12, 2022
     
Johnson & Johnson will stop manufacturing its talc-based baby powder from 2023. Here's why

Johnson & Johnson's announcement comes after thousands of lawsuits were filed against the company by several women who claimed that the talcum-based baby powder contained asbestos and many of them developed several health issues including ovarian cancer.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2022 16:48 IST
Talc-based baby powder was launched in 1894 by J&J and it
Image Source : FILE/AP Talc-based baby powder was launched in 1894 by J&J and it has become synonymous with the company's family-friendly image.

Johnson & Johnson said that it would discontinue its talc-based baby powder globally by next year. The health care products company discontinued its baby powder sales in the United States and Canada two years ago. 

The move comes after thousands of lawsuits were filed against the company by several women who claimed that the talcum-based baby powder contained asbestos and many of them developed several health issues including ovarian cancer. However, Johnson & Johnson has always claimed that its product is safe to use. 

In a statement, the company said that it would release an all cornstarch-based baby powder soon. News agency Reuters reported, "Johson & Johnson faces about 38,000 lawsuits that claim its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos."

Talc-based baby powder was launched in 1894 by J&J and it has become synonymous with the company's family-friendly image. 

What J&J's statement says 

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said: " “As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio. As a result of this transition, talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder will be discontinued globally in 2023."

“Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged. We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer," the statement added. 

