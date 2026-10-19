Jio Platforms IPO to anchor India's next digital decade through 5G, broadband and artificial intelligence

Internet usage in India is rapidly increasing. The digital world is no longer limited to watching videos and making calls on mobile phones; technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-speed broadband are also becoming integral to business. SMC Global describes the Indian telecom and digital services industry as "one of the fastest-growing globally, driven by surging data consumption, aggressive 5G rollouts, and expanding fibre broadband penetration."

In this changing market, Reliance Industries' digital arm, Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), is preparing to take its next big leap. The company's IPO, worth approximately Rs 30,213 crore, is scheduled to open on October 21, 2026. According to brokerage reports, 5G, broadband, AI, and selling technology in foreign markets could play a key role in Jio's future growth.

Jio's subscriber base is projected to grow to 533.3 million by June 2026. Despite this, the company has a significant opportunity to add new customers and move existing ones to better networks. According to GEPL Capital, approximately 261 million mobile users were still on 2G networks by June 2026. Jio could bring these customers to 4G and 5G networks by offering affordable phones and a bundle of digital services.

Increase in ARPU of the company

The company's average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) also increased, rising from Rs 181.7 in fiscal 2024 to Rs 215.6 in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Monthly data usage per user also reached 43.7 GB. Premium plans and OTT services are expected to drive revenue growth.

Huge potential in the broadband business

Jio had a combined total of 28.6 million JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers as of June 2026. Fixed broadband penetration in India is currently limited. According to GEPL Capital, it was around 21 per cent in FY2026 and is projected to reach 46 per cent by FY2031. Therefore, JioAirFiber could help bring internet coverage to areas where laying fibre cables is difficult or expensive.

Prepares to increase earnings through AI and technology company

Jio now aims to expand its technology business rather than remain solely a telecom company. The company has developed its own 5G standalone network system and filed 7,220 patent applications related to 4G, 5G, 6G, AI, and digital technologies. Its AI platform, JioBrain, is being used in network operations and other digital services.

Plans to sell technology abroad as well

Jio is planning to make its 5G, cloud, and AI technologies available to telecom companies in other countries. This could open up new revenue streams outside India. However, the actual impact of these opportunities will depend on the company's future revenue and profitability.

Jio's growth levers in numbers

Total customers (June 2026) 533.3 million 5G customers 284.9 million Users still on 2G networks (industry) 261.0 million Fixed broadband subscribers 28.6 million (incl. 14.0 million JioAirFiber) Fixed broadband penetration ~21% in FY26, projected ~46% by FY31 ARPU ₹181.7 (FY24) to ₹215.6 (Q1FY27) Patent applications filed 7,220 (1,043 granted) IPO dates / Price band October 21 – 23, 2026 / ₹1,065 – ₹1,119

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