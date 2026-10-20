Jio Platforms IPO sets new benchmark for Indian markets, draws record institutional demand

Jio Platforms has officially set a historic new benchmark for India's capital markets with its initial public offering (IPO), drawing unprecedented institutional interest and backing from the world’s most prominent investors. Jio Platforms has attracted aggregate institutional demand of approximately Rs 2,50,000 crore, marking the first time an Indian IPO has crossed this landmark threshold. This unprecedented response establishes a new benchmark for India’s primary capital markets and reflects the extraordinary scale of investor interest in Jio Platforms.

The Rs 8,110 crore anchor book attracted demand exceeding 30 times its size. This exceptional response represents a powerful endorsement of the company’s business, growth prospects, long-term value-creation potential, and attractive IPO pricing by leading institutional investors.

Global giants join anchor book

The anchor book has brought together an impressive cross-section of the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds, foreign institutional investors and insurance companies. Their participation demonstrates the breadth and depth of institutional confidence in Jio Platforms and its future growth trajectory. Some of the world’s largest asset managers, including BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Invesco and Janus Henderson, feature in the anchor book. Their participation places Jio Platforms among the most prominent investment opportunities in India’s capital markets.

Sovereign Wealth Funds

Leading sovereign entities such as Singapore’s GIC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the Qatar Investment Authority, and Norges Bank Investment Management participated. Notably, pre-IPO shareholder ADIA used the opportunity to further increase its stake.

All of India’s top 10 mutual funds have contributed to the institutional demand, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund.

The strong institutional demand, more than 30 times the subscription to the anchor book and participation of the world’s leading investors, makes Jio Platforms’ IPO a landmark event for India’s capital markets. The presence of leading global investors alongside India’s largest financial institutions underscores the international reach of Jio Platforms’ investment proposition and the extraordinary interest surrounding its public market debut.

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