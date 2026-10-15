Jio Platforms IPO GMP today, price band and other details of possibly India's largest public issue

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecom arm of Reliance Industries, has shared key details related to its initial public offering. According to information shared with exchanges, Jio Platforms' board IPO committee approved the band at a meeting on Wednesday. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company plans to issue up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. At the cap price, that works out to Rs 30,213 crore.

Jio Platforms IPO price band

The company has set a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share for its initial public offering, which could raise about Rs 30,213 crore at the top of the range, making it India's largest.

Investors must bid for at least 12 shares and in multiples of 12 thereafter. At the cap price, one lot would cost Rs 13,428.

Jio Platforms IPO subscription dates

The public issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21. The three-day subscription window will close on Friday, October 23. According to regulatory filings by Reliance, anchor investor bidding is will take place on October 19, 2026.

Employees to get a discount of Rs 54 per share

According to the information shared, eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion will get a discount of Rs 54 per share. Jio Platforms shares will list on NSE and BSE on October 28, 2026.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, the Jio Platforms IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 212 today. Considering the upper price band of Rs 1,119, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1,331, reflecting a grey market premium of 18.95 per cent.

To be the biggest IPO in India

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company plans to issue up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. At the cap price, that works out to Rs 30,213 crore.

That is about 8 per cent above the record set by Hyundai Motor India, whose Rs 27,858.75 crore IPO in 2024 holds the top spot and roughly 47 per cent above the next largest, Life Insurance Corporation of India's Rs 20,557.23 crore offering.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)