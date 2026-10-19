Jio Platforms IPO gains momentum, anchor book oversubscribed as institutional bids hit Rs 2.5 lakh crore

The market is witnessing tremendous excitement regarding the initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's company Jio Platforms. Even before its listing on the stock exchanges, major institutional investors from India and abroad have shown strong interest in the public issue. The company's anchor book of Rs 8,110 crore has received bids worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore. This represents more than 30 times the available amount. This reflects strong investor interest in Jio's business and its proposed IPO.

International investors bid for Jio Platforms' anchor book

Several major international investors have bid for Jio Platforms' anchor book. These include BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, and Invesco. Sovereign wealth funds and public investment institutions such as Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, and Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management have also shown interest. Indian institutions include SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. Insurance companies such as LIC, HDFC Life, and SBI Life have also submitted bids.

Jio Platforms IPO subscription dates

Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) will open on October 21, and the three-day window will close on October 23. The company plans to raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore (approximately USD 302.13 billion) through this initial public offering (IPO). The price band for the shares has been set at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119. A maximum of 270 million new shares will be issued in this issue. At this upper price band, the company's potential valuation is expected to be approximately USD 108 billion. This IPO could be among India's largest.

Jio Platforms, which operates in mobile connectivity, broadband, digital entertainment, cloud, and enterprise services, is projected to have 533.3 million subscribers as of June 2026. According to company data, it accounts for approximately 60 per cent of India's total data traffic. Proceeds from the IPO will be used, in part, to repay the telecom subsidiary's debt and for general business purposes.

Jio has become one of the world's largest mobile operators by subscriber numbers after a decade of heavy investment that helped transform Reliance from an oil-and-chemicals group into a business with a significant presence across India's digital economy.

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