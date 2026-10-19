Jio Platforms IPO anchor book: From Wall Street giants to domestic titans, heavyweights lead the charge

Jio Platforms Limited's Rs 8,110-crore anchor book has drawn unprecedented aggregate institutional demand of about Rs 2,00,000 crore, with reports noting bids touching Rs 2.5 lakh crore. This marks the first time any Indian initial public offering (IPO) has crossed this milestone, translating to an overwhelming over 20x subscription for the anchor segment. The strong response reflects a clear vote of confidence from long-term institutional investors ahead of the company's much-awaited public issue.

Heavyweights lead the charge

The who’s who of sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds, foreign institutional investors, and insurance companies have endorsed the Jio story by participating as anchors. Global asset managers including BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity, T Rowe Price, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, and Janus Henderson have secured allocations.

Key sovereign investors, including GIC, ADIA, QIA, and Norges Bank Investment Management, have heavily backed the digital and telecom giant's market debut.

India's top institutional heavyweights are deeply anchored in the issue. Demand spanned all 10 of India's top mutual funds, including SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Nippon India MF, and Kotak MF.

Major domestic insurers and pension providers -including LIC, HDFC Life, SBI Life, SBI Pension, HDFC Pension, and ICICI Prudential - have reinforced the domestic core of the book.

Participation highlights the interest in securing exposure



The breadth of participation highlights the interest in securing exposure to Jio Platforms ahead of its market debut. This heavy weighting of long-term capital is expected to anchor sound price discovery and foster robust, sustainable stock performance post-listing.

The IPO opens for public subscription on Wednesday, October 21, with the company seeking a valuation of around USD 108 billion, according to the offering details. The subscription closes on October 23.

Jio Platforms is seeking to raise about Rs 30,213 crore through the initial public offering. The price band has been set at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share, with the offering comprising up to 27 crore new shares.

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