Jewellery stock on investors' radar in volatile market, here are the two key reasons: Check details

PC Jeweller shares are on investors' radar and trading in the green, even as benchmark indices remain volatile today. The first reason is that the stock has moved out of Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) Stage 1. The second reason is that the company's board members will release its September quarter financial results today. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company said that its board members will meet on October 21, 2026. The meeting will, among other things, consider and approve the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Share price today

The counter opened in green at Rs 18.53 against the previous close of Rs 18.14 on the BSE. Amid a volume surge of more than 1.88 times, the stock gained to hit an intraday high of Rs 19.14, up Re 1, or 5.51 per cent, from the last close. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is 7.45. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 18.23 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 17,768.39 crore.

The counter has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 25.59 per cent in the period. It has outperformed the sector by 1.41 per cent and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 77.58. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Earlier, PC Jeweller Ltd said its consolidated revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal on healthy consumer demand.

Last month, the company said it has become debt-free, having cleared dues of all 14 consortium banks. The company had a total debt of around Rs 3,000 crore.

In September 2024, PC Jeweller had opted for OTS (one-time settlement) for its outstanding dues with a consortium of banks.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's consolidated revenue grew about 28 per cent year-on-year during the July-September period of the 2026-27 fiscal.

The company has received remittances of Rs 142 crores during the quarter from its outstanding export debtors.

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