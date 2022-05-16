Air travel to become dearer! Jet fuel price hiked by 5%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Air travel to become dearer! Jet fuel hiked by 5%

Petrol and diesel prices, meanwhile, remain unchanged for the 40th consecutive day.

The prices of jet fuel have been rising since the start of 2022.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by 5 percent, taking it to a record high of Rs.1.23 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi, according to state-owned fuel retailers. The prices of jet fuel have been rising since the start of 2022.

Fuel prices have hiked by a whopping 61.7 percent from Rs 72,062 per kilolitre to Rs 1.23 lakh per kilolitre since January this year.

Petrol and diesel prices, meanwhile, remain unchanged for the 40th consecutive day. The last hike in fuel price was on April 6 by 80 paise a liter.

The hike in jet fuel price comes in the backdrop of the steepest ever hike of 18.3 percent (Rs 17,135.63 per kg) effected on March 16 and a 2 percent (Rs 2,258.54 per kg) increase on April 1. The rates will likely differ from state to state, depending on the local taxation.

