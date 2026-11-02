Japan's OMRON Healthcare commences production at India's first factory, targets 10X growth by 2028

Japan-based medical devices maker OMRON Healthcare has commenced production at its first factory in India. The step aims at expanding the company's local manufacturing footprint and supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative. Talking about the company’s medium- to long-term India strategy, Ayumu Okada, President and CEO of OMRON Healthcare Co, Ltd., said the company will continue to contribute to the Make in India initiative.

"By strengthening local manufacturing and deepening collaboration with healthcare professionals and partners, we will continue to contribute to the Make in India initiative and support healthier lives for people across India," said Ayumu Okada, President and CEO of OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

10X capacity expansion by 2028

Talking about the expansion plan, the company said it plans to increase the Chennai factory's production capacity tenfold by 2028 to ensure a stable supply of blood pressure monitors for the Indian market.

The approximately 24,000-square-meter site has five production lines manufacturing blood pressure monitors for the Indian market.

From domestic supply to global markets

Also, Chennai is positioned to become a key supply base for international markets by establishing localised manufacturing of these essential respiratory devices; the initiative strengthens the overall availability and accessibility of reliable home healthcare products within India while scaling capacity to serve global healthcare export channels.

“India is no longer only a larger market. It is becoming a global hub for manufacturing and innovation,” said Junta Tsujinaga, President and CEO of OMRON Corporation.

The company's proximity to Chennai and Kamarajar ports offers an efficient gateway to India, South Asia and the Middle East.

Omron, which was founded in Kyoto in 1933, has around 20,000 employees worldwide. Its industrial automation business in India started in 1996, followed by its healthcare business in 2010.

OMRON Healthcare reported revenue of Rs 246 crore in FY25. It currently employs about 210 people in the country.

With over 400 million units sold globally, OMRON has established a leading global presence in home blood pressure monitoring. Designed to meet the needs and price expectations of Indian consumers, these range from straightforward models for first-time users to high-end devices with features including a trend indicator.

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