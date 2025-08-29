Japan’s E10 Shinkansen bullet trains to be launched in India soon: Check expected deadline, project details Shinkansen bullet trains: Manufactured to operate on the Japanese signalling system, these trains will run with faster speeds, greater efficiency and enhanced passenger safety on India’s first high-speed rail corridor.

New Delhi:

Here comes a big news for Indian train passengers. Japan is all set to launch its E10 series Shinkansen bullet trains in India by the early 2030s as part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, initiative of the India-Japan partnership. An announcement in this regard was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Japan after his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "We chalked out a roadmap for the coming years which will focus on sectors like investment, innovation, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges and state-prefecture partnerships."

During the meeting, both leaders underscored the importance of the project and agreed to expedite the commencement of operations. Both leaders also resolved to deploy the latest Japanese signalling technology, with immediate work on installation to begin.

E10 Shinkansen bullet trains: Check expected deadline

The E10 series Shinkansen bullet trains are likely to be introduced in India by the early 2030s as part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.

Japan and India sign $67 billion investment target

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had announced that Japan set a new investment target of 10 trillion yen ($67 billion) of private investment in India.

During the India–Japan Business Forum, some of the companies from both countries signed nearly 150 MoUs and partnerships worth over $13 billion. Vikram Misri later stated that the deals were “reflective of the confidence that the business pillar has in our relationship."

Know all about E10 Shinkansen bullet trains

These E10 Shinkansen bullet trains are the next generation of Japan’s famed bullet train technology. Manufactured to operate on the Japanese signalling system, these trains will run with faster speeds, greater efficiency and enhanced passenger safety on India’s first high-speed rail corridor. The planned introduction of these bullet trains in the early 2030s marks the most advanced Japanese rail technology export to India to date.

India, Japan sign investment target of 10 trillion yen

Earlier in the day, Japan set an investment target of 10 trillion yen (approx Rs 60,000 cr) in India over a decade and the two sides sealed a raft of big-ticket pacts, including a framework for defence ties and a 10-year roadmap to largely boost economic partnership -- decisions that came amid turbulence triggered by Washington's trade policies.

The new measures to further expand India-Japan special strategic and global partnership were unveiled following summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

The two sides firmed up 13 key pacts and documents and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives, including an economic security architecture to promote supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and new and emerging technologies.

Also Read:

Bullet train to cover Mumbai-Ahmedabad in just two hours, to run at speed of 320 km per hour | Check details