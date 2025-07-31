Centre approves FLS for new Jammu-Katra railway line, boosting Vaishno Devi pilgrimage connectivity Jammu-Katra railway line: Expressing his appreciation, Union Minister Jitendra Singh thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the new railway project, saying that the decision would greatly improve travel convenience for passengers and pilgrims journeying to Mata Vaishno Devi.

New Delhi:

In a significant development for Jammu and Kashmir’s transport infrastructure, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of the Final Location Survey (FLS) for an additional railway line between Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The green signal for this new rail corridor marks a crucial step towards enhancing connectivity for the thousands of devotees and tourists who annually visit the revered Vaishno Devi shrine.

Enhanced access to a sacred pilgrimage site

The much-anticipated rail line is intended to streamline travel to the foot of the Trikuta mountains, where the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station serves as the primary gateway to the holy shrine. The additional line promises greater convenience and smoother transit for passengers, supporting both the influx of pilgrims and the region’s growing tourism sector.

Union ministers commend visionary step

In a gesture of gratitude, Union Minister Jitendra Singh responded to Ashwini Vaishnaw’s announcement, stating, “This decision will ensure convenience and ease in transportation for passengers and devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi. It reflects the highest priority given to rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

Singh highlighted that it was after a gap of fifty years that such a significant step in railway expansion towards the Kashmir Valley was being actualised.

(Image Source : ASHWINI VAISHNAW (X) )Centre approves Final Location Survey for new Jammu-Katra railway line.

Push for infrastructure under PM Modi’s leadership

This approval is part of a broader infrastructure push in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government since 2014. Special focus has been accorded to improving transport and tourism connectivity, which has already led to rail services reaching the Kashmir Valley after decades. The new Jammu-Katra railway line is expected to further accelerate tourism and economic activity, strengthening the Union Territory’s integration with the rest of the country.

With the Final Location Survey now approved, preparations for the new rail line can advance, bringing the promise of easier, safer, and more efficient travel between Jammu and the sacred town of Katra. The project is set to cement the region’s status as a premier pilgrimage destination while uplifting local communities and the wider economy.