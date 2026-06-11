Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train gets one more stoppage: Details

Srinagar:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced the introduction of a commercial stoppage for the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train at Anantnag. The Vande Bharat Express, running between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar, currently stops at Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi, and Banihal railway stations. This premium train will now depart from Banihal and reach Srinagar via Anantnag railway station. The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express passes over the world's highest rail bridge, the Chenab Bridge.

Decision was taken in a meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

In an effort to strengthen regional connectivity, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday. The meeting discussed ongoing and upcoming rail projects aimed at accelerating economic development in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, a decision was made to introduce a commercial stoppage for the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag. This strategic stop will significantly benefit daily commuters, tourists, and businesspeople, providing faster, more convenient, and reliable transport connectivity to Anantnag, one of Kashmir's most prominent economic and cultural hubs.

Omar Abdullah praised Vande Bharat

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the Railway Minister's decision, emphasising that Vande Bharat has completely transformed travel between Jammu and Srinagar, reducing travel time and providing world-class facilities to locals and tourists.

Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's economy

The Chief Minister also emphasised the growing and vital role of the rail network in boosting Jammu and Kashmir's local economy. The smooth and robust movement of the region's essential commodities - especially the region's renowned cherries, apples, and cement -through the railway network has significantly streamlined logistics, reduced transportation costs, and opened up larger markets for local farmers and businesses.

Over 1 lakh passengers opt for Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat service

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express service has recorded more than one lakh passengers within 22 days of commencing commercial operations, marking a significant milestone in rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the semi-high-speed train service has ferried 1,01,050 passengers between May 2 and May 23, emerging as a popular and reliable mode of transport between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.