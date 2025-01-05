Indian-origin CEO becomes world's highest-paid employee, earns 48 crore per day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL/QUANTUMSCAPE Jagdeep Singh, founder of QuantumScape

Jagdeep Singh, founder of QuantumScape, has achieved a unique feat by becoming the highest-paid employee in the world. Singh, whose annual income is Rs. 17,500 crore, makes an earning of Rs 48 crore every day, a report by Times of India says. He has set a global benchmark in earnings by an employee, making him surpass even the revenues of several large firms.

Singh, who is an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, also holds a BTech degree from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Maryland. He started his career with reputed organisations, such as HP (Hewlett-Packard) and Sun Microsystems. After that, he tried his luck by founding several startups. One of his early ventures is AirSoft, which came into being in 1992.

QuantumScape and Jagdeep Singh

After gaining a decade of experience, he founded QuantumScape in 2010. Notably, QuantumScape is known for breakthrough innovations, especially in battery technology. The company deals in fast-charging, long-lasting, and safer batteries as it aims to have a lasting impact on energy storage, thus giving a significant fillip to the realisation of a carbon-free future. Achieving significant growth, the company is reportedly valued at USD 2.3 billion.

What does QuantumScape specialise in?

The company is currently developing solid-state batteries to cater to electric vehicles. The batteries being made by Jagdeep Singh's company are different from traditional lithium-ion batteries as they don't make use of liquid electrolytes. The batteries are reportedly safer and support fast charging, ultimately enhancing energy density. These innovations are expected to revolutionise the EV as it will solve major issues pertaining to the electric vehicle industry.

Notably, Jagdeep Singh left the CEO's post in February 2024 to be succeeded by Siva Sivaram. However, he continues to remain on Quantumscape's board. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently is the CEO of Stealth Startup, which suggests potential ventures to follow.

