ITC Dividend 2025: FMCF major announces Rs 6.5 interim dividend - Check record date and payment date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The company has reported 1 per cent rise in standalone net profit.

ITC Dividend 2025: Indian consumer goods major ITC has rewarded its shareholders with an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The FMCG-to-cigarettes conglomerate announced this along with its quarterly results. The company has reported 1 per cent rise in standalone net profit in the quarter ending December 31, 2024. It had reported a net profit of Rs 5,572 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC Dividend 2025: Record date

The company has fixed February 12, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

"Fixed Wednesday, 12th February, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend," the company said in an exchange filing.

ITC Dividend 2025: Payment date

Sharing information about the payment date, the company said that eligible shareholders will be paid the dividend amount between March 6 to March 8.

"Dividend will be paid between Thursday, 6th March, 2025 and Saturday, 8th March, 2025 to those Members of the Company entitled thereto," the filing reads.

ITC Q3 results

However, the company reported a decline of 7.27 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,013.16 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,406.52 crore in the year-ago period, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

ITC's revenue from operations was up 9.05 per cent to Rs 20,349.96 crore in the December quarter from Rs 18,660.37 crore in the last fiscal year.

The total expenses were 12.18 per cent higher in the December quarter to Rs 14,413.66 crore.

The total income of ITC, which includes other income, rose 8.47 per cent to Rs 20,945.82 crore. It was Rs 19,308.85 crore a year ago.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 441.40 apiece on the BSE, down 1.53 per cent from its previous close.