IT stock opens in green after company expands into African market with strategic MoU in Ghana

Shares of AI-first technology company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) opened in the green after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghana-based Kasten Development Ltd. The stock opened at Rs 18.23, up Rs 0.22, or 1.22 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 18.01 on the BSE. The stock gained further to touch a high of Rs 18.45, up Rs 0.44 or 2.44 per cent. The stock saw some profit booking at these levels and fell to touch the low of Rs 17.86. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 17.86, with a fall of Rs 0.15 or 0.83 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,648.62 crore.

Company shares expansion plan

In its latest exchange filing, the company said it has taken a significant step toward expanding its operations in Ghana. The company has signed an MoU with Kasten Development Ltd. of Ghana.

The agreement aims to explore new business opportunities in Ghana and other mutually agreed countries. The company operates in artificial intelligence (AI), software development, and IT services. Through this partnership, the company aims to expand its AI-based platform, software products, and other technology services to international markets.

New business realtionships

Under this agreement, Kasten Development Ltd. will identify new customers and business opportunities for the company in Ghana. It will also assist in the sales, marketing, customer outreach, and implementation of technology-related services for the company's products and services. Kasten will utilise its local business network to connect the firm with new companies, potential customers, and business partners. This will help the Indian company establish its presence in the Ghanaian market and establish new business relationships.

A key feature of this partnership is the plan to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Ghana. Kasten Development Ltd. has expressed its intention to establish this centre. It will showcase the company's products, AI platform, and other technology services. Potential customers and business partners can understand the company's technology and explore its potential applications.

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