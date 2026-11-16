IT stock with over Rs 320 crore revenue in Q2 and several projects on radar, check details

IT stock Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is on investors' radar as the company has released its consolidated financial results for the second quarter (Q2 FY27) ended September 2026. Total revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 320.6 crore, compared to Rs 316.3 crore in the previous quarter. The stock opened in the red at Rs 11.99 against the previous close of Rs 12.06 and fell further to touch a low of Rs 11.37, down Rs 0.69 or 5.72 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 11.43, down Rs 0.63 or 5.22 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 607.46 crore.

Quarterly results

In the second quarter, the company's EBITDA was Rs 387 million, with an EBITDA margin of 12.1 per cent. Net profit during this period was Rs 230 million, while profit after tax (PAT) margin stood at 7.2 per cent.

Secured 6 new projects

The company secured six new projects during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27). The company received new work from various sectors, including automobile finance, healthcare, automobile logistics, aviation, agricultural technology, and medical devices. These projects included work related to artificial intelligence (AI), digital platform development, software engineering, and IT support.

Project received from an automobile finance company

A leading automobile finance company selected the company to design and build an enterprise loan integration platform. Under this project, the IT company will integrate disparate loan systems and third-party data into a single platform.

AI platform for a US healthcare company

The company has also received a project from a leading US healthcare company. Under this project, the company will develop an AI-based enterprise platform to manage healthcare, dental, and workers' compensation insurance claims. This platform will handle the entire process from claim submission to settlement.

Agreement with Indian automobile logistics company

A premium Indian automobile logistics company selected the company to review its digital platform and support and maintain its IT infrastructure.

Secures project with Saudi Arabian airline

Kelton Tech has also received a new project from a major Saudi Arabian airline. Under this project, the company will perform quality engineering for applications used by the airline's customers.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)