Shares of the Hyderabad-headquartered IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in action even as Nifty IT dropped over 2 per cent amid profit booking, as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower in early trade, dragged by US Federal Reserve rate hike fears. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 206.12 points to 81,837.27 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 78.10 points to 25,145.70. Amid this, the stock opened flat at Rs 15.79 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 15.79. However, it gained amid a jump in Sensex and Nifty and touched the intraday high of Rs 17.65, representing a gain of Rs 1.86 or 11.78 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 17.01, with a gain of Rs 1.22 or 7.73 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,565.55 crore.

What's behind the rally?

The rally follows the company's announcement of a five-year collaboration and execution agreement with the Mahesh Babu Foundation. The agreement aims to launch long-term programs and expand existing programs in the areas of healthcare, education, and skill development.

The company stated that under this partnership, it will provide its AI technology, digital health platform, and funding resources. The company will also assist in establishing connections with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and grant-making organisations.

The company stated that this partnership will focus on health screenings, disease prevention, digital health services, health awareness, education, and employment-related skills development. In the future, the two organisations may work in other areas as well, with mutual consent.

Quarterly results

The company recently reported revenue growth of 18.93 per cent year-on-year to Rs 300.79 crore in the second quarter (July-September 2026) of fiscal year 2026-27, up from Rs 252.92 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, profit declined despite the revenue increase.

In the September quarter, the company's PAT fell 35.6 per cent to Rs 9.93 crore, down from Rs 15.42 crore in the same quarter a year ago. This means the company's revenue has increased, but profitability has seen pressure.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)