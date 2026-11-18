Shares of AI-based digital transformation and technology consulting company Kellton Tech Solutions are likely to be in focus as the company has announced the launch of a proprietary enterprise platform designed to deploy, manage, and govern artificial intelligence (AI) agents in live production environments. Meanwhile, the stock opened in the red as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid profit-taking after a two-day rally. The counter opened at Rs 11.33 against the previous close of Rs 11.51 on the BSE. It dipped further to touch an intraday low of Rs 11.22, down Rs 0.29, or 2.51 per cent, from the last close. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 11.26, down Rs 0.25 or 2.17 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 598.51 crore.

KeOS platform

According to the company, KeOS addresses critical challenges around oversight, cost management, and data security. The platform enables organisations to deploy AI agents across core business functions - including finance, sales, operations, and compliance - while qualifying them against customer-defined benchmarks before they are permitted to act.

The company said the platform also allows companies to set spending limits for each AI agent and track the cost of each task. This allows companies to understand how AI is improving their spending and operations.

Companies can choose AI models available through Anthropic, Microsoft, and Amazon based on their needs and can continue with their existing service agreements.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 16.44 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 32.53 per cent in three years and 44.31 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 39.20 per cent, while the benchmark index has fallen 3.78 per cent.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 22.04 and a 52-week low of Rs 10.79.

Acquires Kumori Technologies

Earlier, the company acquired the entire stake of IT services firm Kumori Technologies in an all-cash deal for Rs 52.5 crore. The acquisition includes an upfront strategic investment of about Rs 26.50 crore. The acquisition aims to enhance the company's platform-led digital transformation capabilities by accelerating high-margin consulting, implementation, and managed services, broadening its geographic presence, and strengthening enterprise relationships through workflow automation and AI-based integrations.

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