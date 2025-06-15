Israel-Iran tensions could pinch your pocket: These items may get costlier in India Rising tensions between Iran and Israel have triggered volatility across global stock markets, with investors reacting nervously to the heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

A fierce conflict is currently unfolding between Israel and Iran, with both nations launching heavy missile attacks against each other, causing extensive destruction on both sides. Experts warn that the situation is likely to escalate further and may drag the entire Middle East into the conflict. If the war continues for an extended period, it could have significant repercussions for India due to its trade ties with both countries. India exports various goods to, and also imports several essential items from, Iran and Israel. In the event of a full-blown war, several commodities in India may see a sharp rise in prices. Let's take a look at which products could be affected.

Rise in crude oil

India imports 85 per cent of its oil demand through imports from various countries. Even though India does not directly import large volumes of oil from Iran, it remains a significant player among global oil producers. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has already disrupted the oil market, pushing crude oil prices sharply upward, by over 11 per cent. Brent crude has surged to $75.32 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has reached $73.42 per barrel.

If the war escalates further, crude oil prices could rise even more, directly impacting India's import costs. As a result, fuel prices in India, including petrol, diesel, LPG, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), may see a sharp hike.

What does India import from Israel?

India is Israel's second-largest trading partner in Asia and ranks ninth globally. In recent years, bilateral trade between the two nations has expanded significantly, particularly in sectors like electronic machinery, high-tech products, medical equipment, and communication systems.

Electrical and electronic equipment

Arms and ammunition

Optical, photo, technical and medical equipment

Fertilizers

Machinery, nuclear reactors and boilers

Aluminum, miscellaneous chemical products

Pearls, precious stones, metals and coins

Organic chemicals

Tools made of base metals etc.

What does India import from Iran?

In March 2025, India exported goods worth $130 million to Iran and imported goods worth $43 million. Compared to the same period the previous year, exports to Iran rose by $41.5 million (an increase of 47.1%) from $88.1 million, while imports from Iran declined by $13.3 million (a drop of 23.6%) from $56.2 million.

Organic chemicals

Edible fruits, nuts

Mineral fuels, oils

Salt, sulphur, clay, stone, plaster, lime and cement

Plastics and their products

Iron and steel

Vegetable products such as gums, resins and lacquers

