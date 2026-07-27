Is real estate still one of India's strongest long-term investment bets? Here's what experts say

New Delhi:

India’s real estate market has remained one of the country’s most reliable long-term investment avenues because it combines capital appreciation, recurring rental income and a natural hedge against inflation. According to experts, property continues to offer a tangible asset backed by real demand, growing incomes and structural urban expansion even at a time when global markets are unsettled. The foundation of this resilience is straightforward. India’s cities are expanding rapidly, household incomes are rising, and infrastructure spending is unlocking new corridors of growth.

Luxury housing remains a major driver of demand

Policy reforms such as RERA and the rise of institutional capital have improved transparency and confidence in the sector. Cushman & Wakefield’s India Outlook 2026 notes that luxury housing remains a major driver of demand, while commercial markets continue to benefit from steady occupier demand.

Demand is no longer limited to one segment. Residential property continues to attract end-users and investors, while commercial assets, particularly Grade A offices, are drawing institutional money because they generate predictable rental income. Cushman & Wakefield says India’s office market has stayed resilient, with absorption across the top eight cities estimated to exceed 59 million sq ft, and warehousing and industrial leasing expected to cross 50 million sq ft for the third consecutive year.

Luxury housing has become one of the strongest value-creation engines. Wealthier buyers, NRIs and entrepreneurs are increasingly treating high-end homes as long-term stores of value. The luxury market has seen significant activity in Delhi-NCR, spurred by wealth growth in Gurugram and better connectivity throughout the region.

Long-term capital appreciation

Commenting on the shift in buyer preferences, Amit Modi, Director, County Group, said, "Luxury housing has evolved from being an aspirational purchase to becoming a strategic investment decision. Today's buyers are looking at luxury homes not only for lifestyle enhancement but also for long-term capital appreciation and wealth preservation. Gurugram and Noida continue to attract this demand because they combine world-class infrastructure, strong economic activity and a growing ecosystem of premium developments."

Institutional investment offers another strong signal. Industry experts believe that infrastructure-led corridors will continue to be among India’s institutional real estate investments in the first half of 2026, totalling almost USD 4.3 billion, up 23 per cent year-on-year, across a record 54 transactions, according to an industry analysis report. Office assets topped the list with a 54 per cent share of total investments, indicating that income-generating properties remain the preferred choice for large capital.

"Infrastructure has become the biggest catalyst for real estate appreciation. Corridors such as the Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway are witnessing sustained demand because they bring together residential, commercial and retail development in a well-connected ecosystem," said Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech.

Mumbai continues to command the highest price points

Among India’s leading markets, Mumbai continues to command the highest price points because of limited land availability. Bengaluru is backed by tech-led wealth growth and GCC expansion, while Hyderabad continues to benefit from infrastructure upgrades and IT-led expansion. Pune offers a strong mix of end-user demand and industrial growth.

"If there is one thing that has remained consistent across market cycles, it is that real estate rewards patience. Short-term fluctuations are inevitable, whether they come from interest rates, policy changes or broader economic conditions, but the long-term fundamentals remain strong. Urbanisation is expanding, infrastructure is opening up entirely new growth corridors, and the aspiration for a better lifestyle is much stronger than it was a decade ago. At the same time, buyers today are far more informed, so projects backed by sound planning, construction quality and timely delivery naturally command greater confidence. That is why quality real estate continues to stand out as one of India's most resilient long-term investment opportunities," Mitul Jain, MD, SPJ Group, concluded.

Delhi-NCR warrants a special mention as it brings together luxury home demand and infrastructure-led growth. Gurugram has emerged as the leader for luxury homes, while Noida and Greater Noida continue to attract buyers seeking greater value and larger homes. The region’s metro extensions, motorways and new office clusters are expanding the map of investable communities and enhancing long-term liveability, strengthening the pricing power of key micro-markets.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)