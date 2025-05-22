Is it a smart decision to invest in Delhi-NCR properties in 2025? Find out According to a report, the capital value appreciation outpaced rental value growth in several key micro-markets between 2021 and 2024, with Noida Sector 150 in the NCR leading the pack.

New Delhi:

The Indian real estate market has demonstrated an upward growth post-pandemic, with residential property sales across the top seven cities showcasing a robust recovery compared to pre-pandemic levels. As per PropEquity, Delhi-NCR has surpassed Mumbai and Hyderabad in residential property sales, reaching a record Rs 1.53 lakh crore in 2024.

In another report by JLL India, the top seven metro cities in India saw annual property price increases ranging from 6 per cent to 18 per cent in Q1 2025. Delhi NCR recorded the highest growth at 18 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 13 per cent, driven by factors such as enhanced infrastructure, strategic developments, and a surge in demand from both end-users and investors.

Moreover, infrastructure development, strategic micro-market growth, and rising demand for premium housing are making Delhi-NCR a highly opportune time for end-users to invest. Developments like the Dwarka Expressway, Noida International Airport, and other infrastructure projects are acting as catalysts for real estate growth across cities in the NCR. Besides, one of the most persuasive reasons for end-users to consider buying a home in Delhi-NCR in 2025 lies in the clear cost-benefit advantage of owning over renting.

According to Anarock, the capital value appreciation outpaced rental value growth in several key micro-markets between 2021 and 2024, with Noida Sector 150 in the NCR leading the pack with a 128 per cent rise in capital values compared to rental value growth of just 66 per cent. This means a significant portion of monthly rent can now be redirected toward home loan EMIS with long-term ownership benefits.

The homebuying sentiment in Delhi-NCR has fundamentally shifted post-pandemic. People are aggressively investing in lifestyle, wellness, and stability. We are witnessing end-users prioritise gated communities, green spaces, and integrated living. Besides, investors are looking to explore high-potential investment options to have an alternate source of income. Locations once seen as peripheral, such as Dwarka Expressway or New Gurgaon, are now considered to be highly aspirational addresses for residential and commercial properties. Consistent infrastructure development, planned future urban developments, and a continued growth momentum in NCR’s realty market indicate positive investment sentiments for the year 2025,” said Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group.

In the residential segment, where luxury homes grabbed the headlines, in the commercial sector, the office leasing market hit an all-time high in calendar year (CY) 2024 and registered a 19 per cent YoY increase as it reached 81.7 million square feet (MSF) according to a joint report by CRE Matrix and CREDAI.

Meanwhile, a latest report by Anarock highlights that India's top 7 cities to have a new supply of 16.6 million sq ft of prime retail space by 2026. Delhi-NCR, along with Hyderabad, will have a significant share in fresh supply at 65 per cent. This anticipated growth rate reflects the high potential of NCR's retail market.

“The positive sentiments prevailing signal robust growth momentum in NCR’s real estate market across segments, and investing in commercial and retail property here in 2025 is likely to be a smart move for people looking to diversify their investment portfolio. While various new markets continue to evolve, the commercial zone in old Gurgaon and its areas like Sec-14, 15 and 17 are witnessing renewed interest in commercial-retail developments from both end-users and investors. The rise in demand for organised retail in the region is a clear indicator that end-users and investors are betting on long-term growth. High-street developments and experiential malls in untapped and high-potential areas like old Gurgaon are drawing interest from both brands and institutional investors. It is clear that investors today seek assets that can anchor multi-decade portfolios,” Pankaj Jain, Chairman and CMD, SPJ Group, said.

Echoing the same sentiments, Harinder Singh Hora, Founder & Chairman, Reach Group, said that people are investing with a long-term growth perspective.

Gurugram has firmly positioned itself as the epicentre of modern retail growth in Delhi-NCR. The demand for premium high-street retail and integrated mixed-use developments has reached new highs. There’s a clear shift in sentiment—brands are no longer just leasing; they’re strategically investing for long-term growth. Micro-markets such as Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and New Gurugram are witnessing unprecedented traction, backed by strong catchment demographics, rising disposable incomes, and an aspirational lifestyle shift,” Hora said.

Therefore, Delhi-NCR is expected to be one of the most strategic and rewarding real estate markets in India, driven by strong sales, premium housing demand, expanding infrastructure, and strong investor confidence across residential and retail segments. With record-high capital appreciation, rising rental yields, and enhanced connectivity, the region will continue to offer an ideal mix of value and growth.