Is India’s premium housing market moving from bigger homes to better-led living? Here's what experts say

India’s premium housing market is undergoing a subtle but significant transformation. For years, luxury in residential real estate was closely associated with larger homes, grand entrances, imported finishes and an extensive list of amenities. Today, while space still matters, affluent homebuyers are increasingly asking a different question: What does the home enable them to experience every day? This shift is visible across India’s major and emerging markets, where premium housing is increasingly being positioned around wellness, privacy, design, convenience, technology, open spaces and curated community experiences.

Recent industry reports and market commentary point towards the same direction, with buyers showing greater interest in experience-led living rather than simply paying for additional square footage.

From square footage to quality of life

Size still matters. Larger homes remain an important aspiration, particularly among affluent families seeking dedicated spaces for work, leisure, guests and multi-generational living. However, premium buyers are becoming more discerning about how that space is planned and what surrounds it. Private balconies, natural light, landscaped areas, wellness zones, walking spaces and thoughtfully designed common areas are emerging as stronger markers of contemporary luxury.

This is leading developers to rethink the premium housing proposition. The emphasis is increasingly on creating an environment where residents can access recreation, fitness, social interaction and relaxation without having to leave the development.

“In Greater Noida, the premium housing conversation is moving beyond the size of the home to the quality of the overall living experience. Buyers today are looking closely at the level of specifications, quality of furnishings, finishes and fittings offered within the home, as well as the depth and relevance of amenities across the development. It is no longer simply about offering larger homes; it is about delivering a more refined product where design, materials, amenities and everyday convenience come together to create genuine value. The next phase of luxury housing will be defined by the quality and thoughtfulness of what developers put into the home and the community,” said Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group.

The rise of wellness-led living

Wellness has moved from being an attractive amenity to becoming a fundamental component of premium living. Fitness centres, landscaped walking tracks, sports facilities, meditation spaces, natural ventilation, and access to greenery are increasingly seen as part of the residential experience.

The broader trend is toward preventive, lifestyle-oriented wellness. A home is no longer viewed simply as a private physical space; the surrounding environment is becoming equally important. This is particularly relevant as urban density increases and residents seek ways to incorporate nature, recreation and healthier routines into everyday life.

Noida's premium market reflects the shift

Noida is an important example of how this evolution is playing out in the NCR. As the city's infrastructure, employment ecosystem and connectivity continue to strengthen, premium housing is increasingly competing on lifestyle differentiation.

“Noida's premium residential market has evolved considerably as buyers have become more aware of design, amenities and long-term liveability. Today, a premium home is expected to offer more than a larger floor plan; it needs better planning, privacy, recreation, and convenience. Buyers are increasingly evaluating the complete ecosystem around the home, which is pushing developers to create more differentiated and experience-oriented projects,” said Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group.

The trend is also encouraging greater attention to design quality and low-density environments. For affluent buyers, privacy and exclusivity are becoming key components of luxury, alongside technology and high-quality finishes.

Luxury expands beyond metros

This evolution is not restricted to Mumbai, Delhi-NCR or Bengaluru. Tier-II cities are also witnessing rising aspirations for premium lifestyles, supported by improving infrastructure, incomes and urbanisation.

Lucknow, for instance, is developing a more sophisticated residential consumer base that is increasingly exposed to premium formats and lifestyle-led developments. The recent rise in high-value real estate activity in the city also points towards growing confidence in its premium property market.

“Lucknow is witnessing a clear evolution in what buyers consider premium. Demand is increasingly centred on homes that combine quality construction with thoughtful planning, amenities, connectivity, and a better overall living environment. As the city expands, premium housing will increasingly be about creating communities that offer convenience and lifestyle value rather than simply delivering larger residences,” said Preksha Singh, CEO, Agrasheel Infra.

The next phase of India's luxury housing market is therefore unlikely to be defined by size alone. Space will remain important, but its value will increasingly depend on design, functionality, privacy, wellness, sustainability, and the quality of the surrounding ecosystem.

ALSO READ:

Residential sales rise 8% YoY in Q1 2026 as buyers prioritise quality, experience and enduring value