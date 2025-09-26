Is Gurugram setting new benchmarks in ultra-luxury housing market? Find out The report further stated that Gurugram helped the NCR region capture 65 per cent of all luxury home transactions across the top seven Indian cities.

Delhi NCR’s luxury housing market recorded sales of 5,168 units in the first half of 2025, with Gurugram topping the chart with 91 per cent contribution, as per JLL. This growth redefined what high-end real estate means in Gurugram, with homes here evolving beyond the concept of just spacious apartments to an entire lifestyle experience. This evolution reflects not just rising aspirations, but also the city’s growing alignment with the world’s most sophisticated urban centres.

What's Fuelling The Sale?

Developers in Gurugram are crafting experiences that blend international design sensibilities with the aspirations of a new-age buyer. NRIs, HNIs and globally travelled professionals are a driving force behind this shift, demanding world-class amenities, cutting-edge technology, and lifestyle features they’ve experienced abroad. From smart home integrations to private wellness zones and curated community spaces, Gurugram is shaping itself as a city where global aspirations find a distinctly Indian address.

Besides, Gurugram’s strength lies not only in its overall luxury ecosystem but also in the unique character of its micro-markets. The report further stated that Gurugram helped the NCR region capture 65 per cent of all luxury home transactions across the top seven Indian cities. Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway alone contributed 61 per cent of Gurugram’s luxury housing sales in the period. Building on this momentum, New Gurgaon is carving out its space as a future-ready hub, attracting aspirational families who see both lifestyle and long-term value converging here.

According to Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, the NCR has seen an impressive surge in luxury housing demand but Gurugram has always been the standout performer.

"Micro-markets like Golf Course Road, SPR, New Gurgaon, and Dwarka Expressway are attracting discerning buyers who are extremely well-travelled and attuned to international standards of living. They are not just looking for a home, but for a lifestyle that mirrors global benchmarks. NRIs and HNIs especially resonate with Gurugram’s offerings because it gives them what cities like Dubai or Singapore would, while still being rooted in India. That balance of global quality with local identity is Gurugram’s true strength,” he said.

Ensuring Strong Capital Appreciation

Moreover, infrastructure has always been the backbone of Gurugram’s luxury real estate growth. The big-ticket developments are lifelines unlocking new corridors of opportunity, while airport expansion projects ensure global connectivity like never before. These developments are reshaping how buyers and investors view the city, reducing commute times, enhancing accessibility, and adding undeniable value to surrounding projects. With thoughtful urban planning driving these upgrades, Gurugram is not only offering an elevated lifestyle but also ensuring strong capital appreciation and steady rental yields for years to come.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group, feels that the Dwarka Expressway has completely altered the perception of Gurugram’s luxury real estate market.

"Earlier, buyers would focus only on Golf Course Road or central Gurugram, but with the inauguration of the Delhi stretch and airport tunnel, the Dwarka Expressway has emerged as a prime corridor. What we are witnessing is a clear movement of luxury-seeking buyers who want better connectivity, larger developments, and future-ready infrastructure. For many families, this corridor represents the perfect blend of luxury and convenience. Hence, we believe this is not just another micro-market but a new gateway to premium living in NCR,” Chhillar said.

Echoing the same sentiments, Vikas Dua, Founder and Director, Chintamanis, said that Gurugram is not just growing, it is scripting one of the most compelling investment narratives in Indian real estate.

"The city has consistently outperformed in both capital appreciation and rental yields, earning the confidence of serious investors worldwide. What truly sets Gurugram apart is the pace and scale of infrastructure development, which elevates not just connectivity but also quality of life. For end-users, this translates into a world-class lifestyle on par with global standards. For investors, it ensures sustainable long-term growth and value creation. At Chintamanis Group, we view Gurugram as a rare confluence where luxury living, infrastructure excellence, and wealth generation converge—making it a benchmark for the future of ultra-luxury real estate in India," Dua concluded.

