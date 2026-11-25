To address complaints about food quality in trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to trim the menu of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. As part of this, it has implemented a smaller menu on three Vande Bharat Sleeper routes. According to reports, IRCTC believes fewer options will allow better monitoring of food quality and cleanliness.

Pilot project launched across three key routes

IRCTC has launched a pilot project to introduce a compact menu on three Vande Bharat sleeper trains, starting November 1, 2026. This decision follows passenger complaints about food quality and cleanliness. Currently, this system has been implemented on three routes - Mumbai-Bengaluru, Howrah-Kamakhya (Guwahati), and New Delhi-Varanasi Junction. IRCTC will assess passenger response on these trains. After that, it may decide to implement a compact menu on other routes.

Vande Bharat trimmed menu

Passengers will now have the option to choose from idli-vada, poha, or upma for breakfast. Idli and vada will also be served with sambar and chutney. Previously, several other breakfast options were available, but have now been removed. These included soup, egg omelettes, omelette sandwiches, vegetable sandwiches, buttermilk, and chocolate.

The lunch and dinner menu has also been trimmed. Passengers will now receive chapati, rice, dal, and a main course or vegetable dish. For the main course, passengers can choose from non-vegetarian options like chicken or vegetarian options. Dry vegetables, curd, salad, pickles and sweets have been removed from the new menu.

IRCTC reduces meal weights

IRCTC has reduced not only the meal options but also the meal weight. Previously, a meal weighed approximately 700 to 750 grams. Now, it has been reduced to approximately 450 to 500 grams. This means that passengers will now receive approximately 200 grams less food than before. IRCTC has partnered with three hospitality and food service companies to prepare and supply meals on these three Vande Bharat Sleeper Train routes.

Catering charges on Vande Bharat sleeper trains are included in the ticket fare, although passengers can choose a "no-food" option when booking. With the reduction in menu items and meal weight, passengers are now closely watching whether catering charges will be reduced.