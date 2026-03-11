IRCTC may halt train meals amid LPG shortage, tells vendors to switch cooking methods

New Delhi:

Amid reports that LPG supplies are being impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) may consider temporarily halting cooked meal services on trains. Reports also suggest that the public sector undertaking (PSU) may offer refunds to passengers who pre-booked meals with their tickets. The IRCTC said that the directive applies to food plazas, refreshment rooms and Jan Aahar outlets across railway stations.

Tells vendors to switch cooking

IRCTC has also directed all its licensees to switch to alternative cooking methods at railway food centres. It has asked them to switch to methods such as microwave ovens and electric induction systems.

It has also directed them to implement contingency plans to maintain uninterrupted food services for passengers.

“In light of recent international conflicts in West Asia affecting the regional stability and supply of commercial LPG cylinders, it is imperative to ensure that catering services at all Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars remain uninterrupted," it reportedly said in a letter.

LPG shortage may force closure of many restaurants and hotels

Restaurants and hotels across the country, especially in cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai, may be forced to shut operations if the ongoing crisis caused by the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders continues, associations representing the sector said, seeking urgent government intervention on the issue.

Speaking to PTI, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) President Sagar Daryani shared that restaurants are already contemplating getting into a limited menu or operating at different hours.

NRAI also issued an advisory to member restaurants asking them to tweak menus and adopt LPG conservation measures.

Amid the West Asia crisis, the government has revised the priority order for allocating domestically produced natural gas, placing LPG production alongside CNG and piped cooking gas at the top. This has led to a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants, which use market-priced commercial LPG.

