Indian stock market witnessed heavy selling on Monday, dragged down by bank stocks and profit-taking after a two-day rally. In contrast to the previous session's spectacular rally, sellers dominated Dalal Street today. Massive selling in banking, metal, and oil and gas stocks dealt a big blow to investors. At the end of trading, the BSE Sensex fell by about 1,484 points, while the NSE Nifty closed below the crucial 25,400 level. Amid this massive market fall, investors' wealth (market cap) was eroded by more than Rs 6 lakh crore.

At the close on Monday, the BSE Sensex fell by 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 82,435.99. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty fell by 434.20 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 25,366.40. In terms of market breadth, more stocks declined today. A total of 1,450 stocks registered gains, while 2,687 stocks closed lower and 199 remained flat. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices also fell by 0.7-0.7 per cent.

Metal and banking stocks were hit the hardest

Barring IT and consumer durables, almost all sectoral indices closed in the red. The sector that suffered the most was Nifty Metal (-3.68 per cent), which saw the biggest decline. Nifty PSU Bank (-3.25 per cent), Nifty Private Bank (-3.19 per cent), Nifty Bank (-3.17 per cent), Nifty Financial Services (-2.49 per cent), and Nifty Oil & Gas (-2.01 per cent) also fell sharply. Nifty Cement (-1.37 per cent) and Nifty Auto (-1.03 per cent) also weakened. Meanwhile, Nifty IT (+1.69 per cent), Nifty Consumer Durables (+0.59 per cent), Nifty Midsmall IT Telecom (+0.49 per cent), and Nifty Realty (+0.31 per cent) closed higher.

These shares took the biggest blow

Heavy selling in blue-chip stocks led to steep losses for investors. Tata Steel was the top loser, falling by 8.43 per cent. Axis Bank (-3.97 per cent), HDFC Bank (-3.33 per cent), ICICI Bank (-3.32 per cent), Hindalco (-3.13 per cent), SBI (-2.79 per cent), Kotak Bank (-2.51 per cent), and Reliance Industries (-1.92 per cent) also closed in the red.

These stocks rose amid the decline

Despite the market's significant decline, select stocks provided some relief to buyers. TCS (+3.53 per cent), Shriram Finance (+2.46 per cent), Tech Mahindra (+1.79 per cent), HCL Tech (+1.48 per cent), Titan Company (+1.30 per cent), Max Healthcare (+0.79 per cent), Eicher Motors (+0.73 per cent), and ITC (+0.64 per cent) closed in the green.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)