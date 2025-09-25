UPITS 2025: India's growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainties, says PM Modi International Trade Show 2025 is hosting over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers and more than half a million visitors.

Noida:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) on Thursday at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Speaking at the ITS, PM Modi said that India's growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainties. He also said that the government is putting a lot of effort into the 'Make In India' initiative and plans to manufacture from chip to ship within the country. Emphasising that more than 2,250 exhibitors are displaying their products and services, the Prime Minister stated that Russia is the country partner of the trade show, which reflects the further strengthening of the time-tested partnership.

"Despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Disruptions don't hinder us, but even in those circumstances, we look for new directions. Amid all these disruptions, India is strengthening the foundations for the coming decades. Our resolve and mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing can be more helpless than being dependent on others. The more a country stays dependent on others, the more its growth is going to be compromised," he said.

UP accounts for 55% of all mobile phones manufactured

Prime Minister Modi stated that Uttar Pradesh is playing a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s self-reliance in the semiconductor sector, accounting for 55 per cent of all mobile phones manufactured in India. He said

Defence Forces Want 'swadeshi'

He also said that our armed forces aim to reduce their dependence on other nations.

"Our defence forces want 'swadeshi', they want to decrease the dependence on other countries. We are developing a vibrant defence sector in India. We are building such an ecosystem where every part of our weapons has 'Made in India' inscribed on them. Uttar Pradesh is playing a big role in this. Soon, production of the AK-203 rifle will begin from a factory set up with Russia's help. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles, has already started," he said.