Integra Essentia's total income rises to Rs 62 crore in December quarter

Life essentials manufacturer Integra Essentia has reported a moderate jump in its total income in the third quarter as against the second. According to an exchange filing, the company posted a total income of over Rs 62 crore in the December quarter. In the preceding quarter, the New Delhi-based company had reported a total income of Rs 59.4 crore.

The New Delhi-based company's net profit during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2.23 crore as compared to Rs 2.15 crore in the last quarter.

In the first nine months of FY23, ending December 31, 2023, the company posted a total income of Rs 177 crore. The same came at Rs 18 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.

Meanwhile, the company's board has also approved promoters' request for reclassification from 'promoter/promoter group' to 'public category'. It is, however, subject to statutory approvals, according to the filing.

In another related development, the board also gave in principal nod to take part in processes to acquire identified FMCG businesses.

Integra Essentia shares have delivered a whopping 400 per cent return in the past year, resulting in wealth gain for shareholders.

