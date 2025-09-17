Infrastructure, urban development biggest catalysts of NCR's property market, say experts Luxury housing sales in Delhi-NCR have risen by 9 per cent in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) compared to the same period the previous year (H1 2024), as per JLL.

New Delhi:

Once considered the city’s outskirts, NCR’s peripheral areas are quickly becoming the new centres of opportunity. What’s driving this shift is the infrastructure boom reshaping how people live and move. From the expressways to the expanding metro lines, connectivity is changing the game. Add in planned smart townships and integrated urban clusters attracting buyers, investors, and businesses, depicting infrastructure today as the real engine of NCR’s property growth.

Luxury housing Sales On Rise

Luxury housing sales in Delhi-NCR have risen by 9 per cent in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) compared to the same period the previous year (H1 2024), as per JLL. The region now accounts for 65 per cent of all luxury housing sales across India's top seven cities. The share of luxury homes in the region's total sales has also grown significantly -- from 12 per cent in H1 2023 to 19 per cent in H1 2024, and now to 27 per cent in H1 2025. Gurugram has emerged as the clear leader, contributing 91 per cent of all luxury home sales in the NCR.

According to Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, the NCR real estate market is entering a new era, driven by transformative infrastructure projects.

"Micro-markets like New Gurgaon, SPR Road, and Dwarka Expressway are seeing heightened interest due to improved connectivity and planned urban development. From commercial towers to residential townships, every segment benefits from this momentum. For developers, the focus is on delivering integrated projects that harness these growth corridors, offering both lifestyle value and robust investment potential for buyers and businesses,” Kanodia said.

Dwarka Expressway Unlocking New Growth Corridors

This surge is driven by rising incomes and a growing preference for premium amenities. Beyond this, infrastructure has become the single biggest force shaping NCR’s property landscape. The long-awaited Dwarka Expressway is unlocking new growth corridors, while Golf Course Extension and SPR Road are pulling the city outward with seamless residential and commercial pockets.

On the other hand, metro expansions are steadily knitting Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi into a tighter urban fabric, and the RRTS corridors promise to cut travel times dramatically, changing the way people commute. Alongside, smart clusters and mixed-use townships are redefining how people live, work, and shop, resulting in leasing momentum in the retail segment. As per CBRE, in NCR, demand for retail spaces in malls and high streets rose 25 per cent between January and June, reflecting both fresh supply and growing appetite from retailers. With vacancies at historic lows and fashion brands leading the charge, developers see momentum sustaining across both prime city locations and upcoming hubs. Hence, connectivity upgrades are turning once-overlooked zones into high-demand markets, multiplying real estate and retail opportunities.

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, said, “In Gurugram, retail is no longer confined to the traditional hubs; it’s moving where the people and opportunities are. Untapped yet high-potential micro-markets are growing exponentially. With new expressways, metro connectivity, and planned clusters coming up, these areas are drawing in young families and professionals with rising purchasing power. For retailers, this translates into fresh demand beyond the saturated core markets. Thus, the real opportunity lies in creating curated retail ecosystems that blend shopping, dining, and experiences, aligning with the aspirations of a new, upwardly mobile consumer base.”

Micro-Markets Stealing Spotlight

Across NCR, a few micro-markets are clearly stealing the spotlight. Emerging destinations like Siddharth Vihar are carving their identity as a rising luxury residential destination, drawing lifestyle-driven buyers.

“Noida-Greater Noida’s residential story is being rewritten by infrastructure-led growth. Areas like Siddharth Vihar are emerging as new luxury destinations, offering connectivity, lifestyle amenities, and integrated townships. The metro expansion, expressway connectivity, and planned urban ecosystems are fueling demand among discerning buyers. As developers, we look forward to capitalising on this by designing spaces that reflect a modern lifestyle while being strategically located near upcoming infrastructure nodes, ensuring long-term value appreciation for investors and homeowners,” Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, concluded.