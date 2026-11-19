For years, home buying in NCR has been increasingly influenced by factors beyond location, size, and price, as buyers pay closer attention to connectivity, neighbourhood planning, open spaces, and access to everyday conveniences, valuing the experience a residential address offers. Meanwhile, this shift is especially visible across Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, and New Gurugram as connectivity and social infrastructure expand.

Noida Expressway emerges as a luxury hub

Alongside the Noida Expressway, Sectors 150, 148 and 151 are attracting interest for their planned developments and relatively spacious residential environments. These locations are gradually moving beyond their earlier perception as alternative residential destinations to become important centres of luxury housing demand.

According to Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, the growing appeal of Noida Expressway, particularly Sector 150, where residential planning and accessibility are shaping buyer preferences.

"Sector 150 is increasingly attracting homebuyers seeking a balance between urban connectivity and a more open residential environment. The Noida Expressway has developed into an important residential and commercial corridor, while the sector’s green spaces, sports infrastructure and planned development give it a distinct identity. Buyers are looking beyond immediate price considerations, placing greater emphasis on the quality of their surroundings, everyday convenience and the long-term potential of the neighbourhood,” he said.

The appreciation in residential values provides further context to this transition, while also contributing to higher purchase values across key NCR markets. ANAROCK’s Q3 2026 NCR review recorded an average quoted base selling price of Rs 9,980 per sq. ft., compared with approximately Rs 4,600 per sq. ft. in Q3 2021, indicating substantial appreciation over five years.

Capital appreciation and Gurugram’s expanding footprint

In Gurugram, demand is spreading across a wider network of residential destinations such as Golf Course Extension Road, which has strengthened its premium positioning, while SPR and New Gurugram are attracting buyers drawn to newer developments with improving connectivity and nearness to employment hubs. In addition, South Delhi retains its appeal through established neighbourhoods and mature civic and social infrastructure.

Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, feels the changing geography of demand reflects a more considered approach to homeownership.

"Across South Delhi and Gurugram’s emerging corridors, buyers are placing greater emphasis on the complete residential proposition. Corridors such as Golf Course Extension Road, SPR and New Gurugram are benefiting from infrastructure development, alongside the emergence of well-planned residential communities. Homebuyers increasingly value thoughtful design, privacy, amenities and access to daily conveniences. The decision is becoming less about acquiring additional square footage and more about choosing an environment that complements their aspirations, lifestyle and everyday routines,” Kanodia added.

Infrastructure fueling end-user aspirations

Similarly, infrastructure is improving commute times and influencing where buyers see long-term residential value. This is particularly relevant to the Dwarka Expressway and Noida Expressway, where connectivity is expanding the region’s residential catchment.

“Rising ticket sizes should not be interpreted as an exclusive movement towards luxury housing. Larger homes, lifestyle amenities and better-designed communities reflect genuine end-user aspirations. Corridors such as Dwarka Expressway and Sector 88A in Gurugram, along with Noida Expressway, particularly Sector 151, are clearly witnessing the evolving dynamics of the luxury housing segment. These locations are benefiting from the changing relationship between infrastructure and housing demand, demonstrating how improved connectivity and urban development can reshape residential preferences. Buyers are increasingly evaluating connectivity alongside access to employment centres, social infrastructure and the quality of the residential environment. This is creating greater interest in homes that offer generous spaces, contemporary amenities and a more comprehensive living experience. Developers now have an opportunity to respond through thoughtful planning, well-integrated communities and residences that deliver lasting value beyond their immediate location,” BK Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers, concluded.

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