Infosys teams up with Walmart Commerce Technologies to deliver scalable omni-channel solutions to retailers

New Delhi: Indian IT services company Infosys on Wednesday (April 26) said that it has joined hands with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences. Infosys will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide seamless omnichannel experiences such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers.

"Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new collaboration with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences," the company said in a statement.

Infosys has an industry-leading consumer and retail-focused practice that has been helping retailers, consumer tech, consumer packaged goods and logistics companies navigate their next through digital and emerging technologies over the last three decades. Through platforms like Infosys Equinox, partner products, and leading digital capabilities, Infosys has helped over 190 retailers globally transform themselves into sentient enterprises by augmenting their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future, the company said.

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head – Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, “To navigate an increasingly complex supply chain and serve the modern intelligent shopper the way they want, retailers are looking for innovative ways to deliver seamless omni-channel experiences with convenient fulfilment options. Infosys is proud to work with Walmart Commerce Technologies to enable retailers to implement Store Assist, thereby improving digital retail experience for customers and store employees.”

The Store Assist app is built on the same fulfilment technology that Walmart stores leverage, giving retailers access to decades of operating expertise from the Fortune 1 company. With Store Assist, retailers can optimize in-store fulfilment by increasing picking accuracy, speed, and efficiency. Store associate productivity can be enhanced through order queueing, multi-order batch picking and prioritized pick paths, all enabled in the Store Assist app.

It also provides a seamless handoff experience between employees and customers, whether they’re picking up orders in-store or curb side, having them shipped, or getting last-mile delivery – all while letting businesses maintain control of their customers' experience.

Store Assist is a lightweight, cloud-based, API-first solution that seamlessly integrates into a retailer's existing Commerce or OMS platform, including dedicated integrations with out-of-the-box capabilities for Salesforce and Adobe customers.

Sunil Kumar, Vice President and General Manager of Walmart Commerce Technologies, said, “Infosys is a trusted partner to businesses that are navigating their digital transformation. We are excited to have Infosys help streamline the implementation of the Store Assist app and to serve as a trusted system integration team for our customers.”

