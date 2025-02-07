Infosys lays off over 300 freshers at Mysuru campus for not clearing internal assessment

Follow us on Image Source : X Infosys lays off over 300 freshers

Infosys has reportedly sacked over 300 freshers after they could not clear internal assessments. The freshers underwent foundational training at company's Mysuru campus and were laid off after failing thrice in the internal exam. Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), IT employee union, claims that the numbers of laid off freshers is much higher. As per a PTI report, sources privy to the development said the number of affected freshers is just above 300.

Infosys' statement

In response to an email query, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments."

All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, the company said, asserting that this clause "is also mentioned in their contract". "This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," Infosys said.

Employees were asked to sign letters

As per NITES, the employees were summoned to meeting rooms at its Mysuru campus, and asked to sign "mutual separation" letters. However, this claim could not be independently verified. NITES also claimed that numbers were much higher and that the affected freshers had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024. "Given the gravity of the situation, NITES is filing an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, demanding immediate intervention, strict action against Infosys," it said.

