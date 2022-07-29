Friday, July 29, 2022
     
Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Published on: July 29, 2022 15:00 IST
Euro banknotes lie on a table in Munich, Germany, on March
Highlights

  • Inflation in European countries using euro currency shot up to another record in July
  • It's pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine
  • Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997

Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began.

Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

