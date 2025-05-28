Industrial production growth slows to 2.7% in April, weighed down by mining and power sectors The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth slightly decelerated to 3.4 per cent in April 2025 from 4.2 per cent in the year-ago month.

New Delhi:

India's industrial production growth has slowed to 2.7 per cent in April 2025, according to official data released on Wednesday. The government data shows that thr drop is due to poor performance of manufacturing, mining and power sectors.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 5.2 per cent in April 2024, the data showed.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) also revised upwards industrial production growth for March to 3.9 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3 per cent released last month.

The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth slightly decelerated to 3.4 per cent in April 2025 from 4.2 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production contracted by 0.2 per cent as against a growth of 6.8 per cent growth a year ago.

Power output growth also slowed to 1 per cent in April 2025 against 10.2 per cent in the year-ago period.