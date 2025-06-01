IndiGo places order for another 30 Airbus A350 planes for strengthening strategic partnership Deliveries of the newly ordered aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2027. The A350s will mark a key step in IndiGo's fleet diversification, enabling the airline to operate longer international routes and enhance premium passenger offerings.

New Delhi:

IndiGo on Sunday (June 1) announced a significant expansion of its wide-body fleet, confirming an additional order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. This builds upon its initial order placed in April 2024, when the airline secured 30 A350 with purchase rights for 70 more. At a press conference, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers formally announced the new order, stating, "It was last year that IndiGo signed a deal with Airbus for buying 30 Airbus A350-900s, with 30 firm orders and 70 purchase rights. Today, we're confirming our intention to convert 30 of those 70 purchase rights into firm orders." Elbers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus during the event, formalising the agreement.

Deliveries of the newly ordered aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2027. The A350s will mark a key step in IndiGo's fleet diversification, enabling the airline to operate longer international routes and enhance premium passenger offerings.

This new order adds to IndiGo’s already substantial backlog. The airline currently has over 900 aircraft on order, including a historic deal signed in June 2023 for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft—the largest-ever single aircraft order by any airline. With nearly 1,000 A320 Family aircraft still awaiting delivery, IndiGo is positioned for aggressive growth in both domestic and international markets.

Strengthening strategic partnership between Indigo and Airbus

IndiGo noted that these strategic aircraft acquisitions deepen its longstanding partnership with Airbus, and support the Indian government’s vision of establishing India as a global aviation leader.

“The addition of the A350s complements our fleet strategy and positions IndiGo to expand and densify our network efficiently. This move underscores our commitment to shaping the future of Indian aviation,” the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo CEO on Turkish Airlines amid boycott row

On the govt's deadline to end the deal with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, "This is the government's decision and we will comply with the government's decision. We have the coming month to find a solution for the customers which were booked. The extension helps us to have more time to get that addressed, and we'll look at how to address it and how to incorporate it. We still have time for the next few months to do that...".