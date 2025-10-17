IndiGo orders 30 more Airbus A350-900 widebody jets to expand long-haul network This move aims to expand IndiGo’s long-haul international network, enabling non-stop flights to destinations like the US, Australia, and Europe. Deliveries will begin in 2027.

New Delhi:

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, on Friday formalised an order for 30 additional Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft, doubling its widebody fleet commitment from 30 to 60 planes. This move underscores the airline’s ambitious plan to expand its long-haul international network over the next decade.

Earlier in June 2025, IndiGo had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for these 30 planes, which was converted into a firm contract this week. The airline had initially placed its first widebody order in April 2024, purchasing 30 A350-900 jets with purchase rights for an additional 70 planes from the Airbus A350 family. With the latest order, IndiGo has now confirmed 60 aircraft, still retaining purchase rights for 40 more widebodies.

All A350-900 planes in IndiGo’s fleet will be equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, known for their fuel efficiency and performance. Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, emphasised that this order reflects the airline’s commitment to scaling up its international presence. “In line with India’s vision of becoming a global aviation hub and our goal to be a leading global aviation player by 2030, IndiGo is making strategic investments,” he said.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus Executive Vice-President for Sales, praised the A350’s “unparalleled fuel efficiency, range, and passenger comfort,” which align perfectly with IndiGo’s international growth plans.

IndiGo’s total order book with Airbus now stands at 1,400 aircraft, mostly narrowbody planes from the A320 family. Deliveries of the A350-900 will begin in 2027, with the second batch arriving in the early 2030s. Widebody jets like the A350-900, with a range of around 15,000 kilometres, enable non-stop flights on long-haul routes, including India to the US, Australia, and Europe. This expansion positions IndiGo to compete directly with established carriers like Air India, Emirates, and Qatar Airways.

Currently, IndiGo operates around 410 aircraft, with just five widebodies leased from other airlines. The company recently revamped its business model by introducing business-class cabins and launching a frequent flyer program, signalling its evolution toward a full-service carrier.

IndiGo plans to begin flights to 10 new international destinations in 2025-26, including Manchester, Amsterdam, and London, using its leased Boeing 787s and soon-to-arrive Airbus A321XLRs.

This order comes amid a surge in aircraft purchases by Indian airlines, reflecting robust growth in India’s aviation sector.