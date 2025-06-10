IndiGo expands global reach with new direct flights from Mumbai to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi | Details IndiGo had launched flights to these cities from Delhi in 2023, and this move marks another step in the airline's commitment to expanding its international footprint and meeting the rising demand for international travel, the airline said.

New Delhi:

In a major boost to its international expansion plans, domestic carrier IndiGo announced on Tuesday that it will be launching direct flights from Mumbai to three prominent Central Asian cities — Almaty in Kazakhstan, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and Tbilisi in Georgia. This strategic move comes as part of the airline's continued efforts to cater to the growing appetite for international travel among Indian flyers.

The rollout will begin with direct flights from Mumbai to Almaty starting July 1. This will be followed by the commencement of services to Tashkent on August 1, and to Tbilisi just a day later on August 2.

IndiGo had already introduced flights to these destinations from Delhi in 2023. The addition of Mumbai as a departure hub reinforces the airline's commitment to widening its global network and offering more seamless travel options to its customers.

New routes to boost Central Asia links

IndiGo will operate four weekly flights to both Tashkent and Almaty, and three weekly flights to Tbilisi, significantly enhancing connectivity between India and the growing markets of Central Asia, it said, adding the new routes are set to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties, while offering customers more travel options across the region.

IndiGo strengthens global ties with new routes

"Building on the success of our Delhi-Central Asia routes, we are commencing direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi from Mumbai, reinforcing our commitment to connecting India to the world. "These routes will further enhance accessibility to these culturally rich destinations, fostering global connections and enriching tourism," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

(With inputs from PTI)

