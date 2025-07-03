IndiGo appoints Amitabh Kant as non-executive director, says his leadership will be invaluable for airline IndiGo board chairman Vikram Singh Mehta welcomed the appointment, saying Amitabh Kant brings deep administrative and strategic experience and his global exposure and leadership will be invaluable to IndiGo, especially as we look to expand our international footprint.

New Delhi:

IndiGo Airlines on Thursday announced the appointment of former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited. The airlines said his appointment is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

On his appointment as Non-Executive Director by the IndiGo, Amitabh Kant said, “I am delighted to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo). In under two decades, IndiGo has transformed air travel in India, emerging as a global benchmark for operational excellence and customer experience. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India, and transform our airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce."

IndiGo board’s chairman Vikram Singh Mehta welcomed the appointment, saying Amitabh Kant brings deep administrative and strategic experience and his global exposure and leadership will be invaluable to IndiGo, especially as we look to expand our international footprint.

It should be noted that Amitabh Kant, a career bureaucrat, resigned as India's G20 Sherpa last month.

He was also the Chief Executive Officer of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) for a period of six years, leading the Aspirational Districts Program (ADP), elevating several backward districts to top performers, recognised by the UNDP.

During his tenure at the Central government, he served in several capacities, including Director of the Board of the National Highways Authority of India and Member of India’s National Statistical Commission.

He has also played a pivotal role in spearheading several flagship national initiatives, including Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India, and God’s Own Country.