India's wholesale inflation rises to 12.29% in October on costlier food, fuel

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 12.29 per cent year-on-year in October from 11.39 per cent in September amid a surge in fuel and power prices, according to official data released on Monday. As per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) - with 2022-23 as the base year - rose to 113.3 in October from 112.5 in the previous month. Inflation in the fuel and power category climbed to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 per cent in September, the biggest contributor to the rise in wholesale prices, according to the ministry. However, the index for the category rose to 115.7 from 110.5 a month earlier.

Inflation in primary articles rises

Inflation in primary articles stood at 9.24 per cent, up from 8.67 per cent, while the manufactured products segment recorded inflation of 9.54 per cent, compared with 9.76 per cent in September.

According to the government, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food products, non-food articles, textiles and rubber and plastic products were among the key drivers of wholesale inflation during the month.

Food inflation eased

However, food inflation - as measured by the WPI Food Index - eased marginally to 8.58 per cent in October from 8.66 per cent in September.

According to Anil Gupta, President, PHDCCI, the acceleration in wholesale inflation during October highlights the growing influence of energy and commodity prices on the domestic cost structure.

"The sharp increase in crude petroleum, mineral oils and electricity prices warrants close monitoring, particularly given their direct and indirect linkages with manufacturing, transportation and logistics costs. While manufactured products inflation has moderated marginally, the persistence of elevated input costs could influence production costs and business pricing decisions in the coming months," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the government retained August's final WPI inflation reading at 9.92 per cent, unchanged from the provisional estimate.

The final WPI index for August stood at 110.8, it said.

The provisional WPI for October was compiled with a weighted response rate of 81.1 per cent, while the final August reading was based on a response rate of 99.37 per cent.

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