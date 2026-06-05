June 5, 2026
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India's real GDP growth for financial year 2025-26 stood at 7.7%: Official data

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

In Q4 of FY 2025-26, Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.8 per cent in FY 2025-26, and nominal GDP has grown by 9.1per cent.

Nominal GDP has grown by 9.1%.
Nominal GDP has grown by 9.1%. Image Source : X/@GoIStats
New Delhi:

India's economy grew at a higher pace of 7.7 per cent during 2025-26 as compared to 7.1 per cent in 2024-25, according to government data released on Friday. In January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 323.12 lakh crore in the 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for 2024-25 of Rs 299.89 lakh crore," it said.

Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, has been estimated to attain a level of Rs 346.36 lakh crore in 2025-26, against Rs 318.07 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9 per cent.

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